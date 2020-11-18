Boxing: Why it’s baseless to say Casimero-Inoue bout needs fans to make money

Veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum was just balking when he said a live audience was needed to make the Naoya Inoue-John Riel Casimero fight happen, said fight analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino.

The Top Rank Inc. CEO was previously quoted as saying that the Inoue-Casimero bout would be not financially feasible without live spectators.

“So who is going to pay for it without the [live] gates? I cannot afford that fight — Casimero and Inoue — inside the bubble. I just can’t [pay for it],” Arum said.

But Tolentino argued: "That is not being entirely truthful. Because 'yung lightweight showdown between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez ay 'di hamak more significant than Inoue-Casimero and yet Arum showed it for free."

Arum promoted the Lomachenko-Lopez clash last October, which showed the up-and-coming Lopez pulling off a major upset against the Ukrainian star.

"E ba't iyon naibigay (ni Arum) ng libre, then all of a sudden irerequire mo ng audience [ang Inoue-Casimero]. Gumagawa lang siya ng rason," Tolentino said.

Casimero has been vocal about wanting to fight Inoue, who has become one of Arum's prized catches in his stable.

They were supposed to meet for a triple-title bout back in April, but it was shelved when the pandemic broke out.

Casimero stayed in the US for several months just waiting for the bout to materialize, only to see his slot taken by Australian Jason Moloney. He settled for a fight against Ghana's Duke Micah instead.