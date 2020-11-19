Basketball: Coach points to short preparation for San-En's slow start

The San-En NeoPhoenix own a 2-13 win-loss record so far in the season. BLEAGUE photo

The coach of San-En NeoPhoenix, Thirdy Ravena's team in the Japanese B.League, is confident that they can compete with anybody once they learn the system and develop their chemistry.

For now, however, the squad is feeling the impact of a brief period of preparation before the start of the competition. The NeoPhoenix languish at the bottom of the Western Division, with a 2-13 win-loss record.

Even Ravena's much-anticipated arrival couldn't propel the team to a winning streak. They won their first game with the former Ateneo de Manila University standout, but then lost four consecutive games, including back-to-back setbacks to reigning champions Alvark Tokyo last week.

"Our team was in a special situation," explained San-En coach Branislav Vićentić during a recent appearance on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala. "We were the only team under a new coach, and all the imports signed were new imports."

"So, everybody was late," he added.

Serbia's Vićentić arrived just a week before Ravena did. Before that, he was coaching San-En "from my apartment in Belgrade, through the Zoom." It was far from an ideal situation, and the NeoPhoenix won just once in their first 10 games.

San-En NeoPhoenix coach Branislav Vićentić. BLEAGUE photo

When Vićentić arrived in Japan, the league was already in full swing. He didn't have time to implement the system that he wanted, and then he had to integrate Ravena into the rotation once he cleared quarantine protocols.

"We are right now in the period that normal teams have in August -- the preseason," said Vićentić . "That is our problem right now. That's why our score is not great right now."

"We are on 50% of our capacity right now," the coach stressed.

The good news for Vićentić and San-En is that they have a break in November, which the coach said will be used to "set our priorities" and work on their system and chemistry. After their loss to Tokyo last November 15, the NeoPhoenix won't play again until December 2, when they face off against Shimane.

Vićentić anticipates that by that point, San-En will be playing with a full roster and closer to its actual potential.

"The interesting thing, we are not complete. We have not played with a full roster. I'm expecting after the November break, we will start playing with a full roster. So then we can talk about how good we are or how bad we are," he said.

"I feel we can play with everybody. This is my feeling. We can play with everybody, and we still have potential to be better," he added.

Related video: