UAAP: UST escapes FEU to end season on a high note

The UST Growling Tigers take on the FEU Tamaraws during their UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on November 18, 2023. The Growling Tigers won, 57-53. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — University of Sto. Tomas ended its disappointing season on a high note.

The Growling Tigers defeated Far Eastern University, 57-53, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Migs Pangilinan posted 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, to lead the Espana-based squad to its second win of the season, while Christian Manaytay topscored for the Growling Tigers with 12 markers alongside nine assists, a steal, and a block.

Down by 10, 54-44, after a Pangilinan trey with still 3:39 remaining in the game, FEU managed to cut the lead to four, 54-50, a few plays after following a basket by L-Jay Gonzales at the 2:41 mark.

A Jorick Bautista triple with still 21 ticks remaining further erased the lead to three, 56-53, but that was the Tamaraws’ last stand as UST managed to stave off the Morayta-based squad’s attempts to close in on their lead.

"Disappointing season for us. Dalawa lang yung pinanalo. I take full responsibility. I disappointed the UST community, humihingi ako ng pasensya sa kanila but for sure we'll be better next year," said UST mentor Pido Jarencio.

Bautista spearheaded the Tamaraws’ attack with 17 points, James Tempra tallied 10 markers and six rebounds, while Gonzales, who fouled out in the payoff period, finished with four points, four assists, and three steals.

FEU ended their season with three wins and 11 losses, while UST ended with two victories in 14 games.

The Scores:

UST 57 — Manaytay 12, Pangilinan 10, Cabañero 8, Calum 7, Ventulan 7, Laure 6, Gesalem 3, Manalang 2, Lazarte 2, Llemit 0, Duremdes 0, Crisostomo 0.

FEU 53 — Bautista 17, Tempra 10, Ona 8, Faty 5, Gonzales 4, Torres 4, Competente 3, Sleat 2, Bagunu 0, Beato 0, Buenaventura 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarterscores: 18-9, 32-24, 47-37, 57-53