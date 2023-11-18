UAAP: Lady Bulldogs trounce UP, to face ADMU in Final 4

NU’s Maymay Canuto against UP. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University ended the UAAP Season 96 Women’s Basketball Tournament with an 11-game win streak.

This, after the Lady Bulldogs trounced first-round tormentors University of the Philippines, 81-59, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Maymay Canuto top-scored for the eight-peat-seeking NU with 16 points while also tallying six rebounds, Jainaba Konateh finished with 12 markers and seven boards, while Karl Pingol and Aloha Betanio contributed 11 and 10, respectively.

This win was National U’s 13th in 14 games and will be facing the fourth-seeded Ateneo de Manila University in the Final Four.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Maroons fell to 10-4, will come into the semis as the third seed, and will be locking horns against second-seed University of Santo Tomas with a twice-to-win disadvantage.

Only up by two after the first 20 minutes of action, the Lady Bulldogs limited the Katipunan-based squad to only scoring eight markers in the third canto, and they banked on this momentum to generate a lead that grew to as much as 22 later in the contest.

Also playing a factor is NU’s defense that held UP to only converting 23 of their 63 overall attempts from the field.

Leading State-U was Louna Ouzar who finished with 14 points and five assists but with four turnovers. Favour Onoh contributed a 10-point, 14-rebound game, and Kaye Pesquera also finished with 10.

The Scores:

NU 81 -– Canuto 16, Konateh 12, Pingol 11, Betanio 10, Clarin 8, Surada 8, Solis 7, Berberabe 6, Cayabyab 3, Bartolo 0, Fabruada 0.

UP 59 -– Ozar 14, Onoh 10, Pesquera 10, Maw 9, Sanchez 8, Domingo 3, Vingno 3, Bariquit 2, Lozada 0, Tapawan 0, Godez 0, Jimenez 0.

Quarterscores: 18-23, 41-39, 60-47, 81-59