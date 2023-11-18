Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Creamline continued showing their mastery of volleyball as they kept their flawless record in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Cool Smashers made quick work of PLDT, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 to expand their winning streak to seven at the CDO International Convention Center in front of 9,862 fans on Saturday.

Alyssa "The Phenom" Valdez finally regained the spotlight, as she delivered 13 points in 12 attacks and a block. Orchestrating the victory with her are Jema Galanza with 12 and Michele Gumabao with 10.

Savannah Davison, meanwhile, held the fort for the High Speed Hitters, with 14 points.

Head coach Sherwin Meneses only had praise for their captain who paved way for the pink jerseys' victory.

"'Yung first na set talagang sobrang dikit, 'yung situation talaga tinitingnan namin kung pabor sa amin. Lalo na si Alyssa ang nasa loob, talagang... 'yung leadership niya parating nandiyan," he said.

Creamline is now at perfect 7-0, while PLDT dropped to 5-3.