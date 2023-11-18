UST’s Pido Jarencio. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of Sto. Tomas finally ended its UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball campaign that only saw them get two wins after 14 games.

Growling Tigers head coach Pido Jarencio took all the blame for their abysmal performance of the España-based squad, which has only managed to win six out of its past 42 games.

The returning mentor however he is optimistic about how the experience will help them next year.

“Disappointing season for us,” said the one-time league champion. “I take full responsibility.”

“I just take full responsibility sa lahat ng nangyari. The losses and everything, yung disappointment and everything, kaya yung community pasensya na, yung mga basher ko, I love you all,” he said.

“I disappointed the UST community, humihingi ako ng pasensya sa kanila. But for sure, we’ll be better next year with our recruits, nandiyan na sila,” Jarencio added.

The Espana-based squad will welcome a number of new recruits next year, among them being former Ateneo Blue Eagles star Forthsky Padrigao and former UE Red Warriors standout Kyle Paranada.

However, according to the former Northport coach, nothing is set in stone on who will be in their squad in Season 87.

“Maraming mawawala, maraming papasok. They have to prove themselves in training, everything, lahat, may mga tournaments kaming sasalihan. Dati hindi kami na-expose, ngayon ma-eexpose kami.”

Jarencio went on to reveal that UST will immediately start their preparations for next year starting on Wednesday.

“Wednesday, start na kami. Alam nila yun. Kasi may sinalihan kaming liga eh, PinoyLiga.”

“Lahat ng liga, Visayan liga, Ilocano liga, American liga, lahat ng liga sasalihan namin, kahit liga ng barangay,” he jokingly added.