Javi Gomez de Liano had four treys for Terrafirma. PBA Images

Javi Gomez de Liano scored a career-high 31 points on four three-pointers to steer Terrafirma past NLEX, 113-112, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

It was a big surprise for the Dyip, whose main scorer Juami Tiongson was limited to just 14.

After trailing the Road Warriors, 31-22, Tom De Thaey and Gomez de Liano pulled the Dyip to within 53-51 going to the third canto.



It was in the third quarter when they seized the momentum from NLEX and from then on they kept the lead for good.

"Before the game I know they're gonna check Juami. So it's all about stepping up. I gotta make sure to step up," said Gomez de Liano, who came off the bench with 10-of-15 field goal shooting, to go with his five rebounds and two assists.

It was Terrafirma's first back-to-back wins this season and Gomez de Liano said they plan to extend the streak.

"We wanted to win this game. This time around we want to finish the narrative of the team," he said.

"I really think we can make it all the way to the playoffs. But let's take it one game at the time."

De Thaey added 23 while top rookie pick Stephen Holt also had his best outing with 21 markers.

Aldrech Ramos also played big by tipping in Holt's miss to break the 111-all deadlock with barely 3 seconds remaining int he clock.

They frustrated Thomas Robinson and the rest of the Road Warriors squad who were looking for a follow-up of their victory over San Miguel.

Robinson had a 40-point output that went down the drain.

The Scores:

TERRAFIRMA 113 – Gomez de Liano 31, De Thaey 23, Holt 21, Go 17, Tiongson 14, Ramos 4, Carino 3, Camson 0, Daquioag 0, Olivario 0, Alolino 0, Cahilig 0

NLEX 112 – Robinson 40, Trollano 19, Rosales 13, Anthony 10, Miranda 10, Rodger 8, Herndon 7, Nieto 3, Semerad 2, Marcelo 0, Alas 0

QUARTERS: 22-31, 51-53, 81-79, 113-112