Ginebra's new import Tony Bishop. PBA Images



Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Tony Bishop seems to be a good fit for the team, based on his performance against Converge on Friday's PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Formerly of the Meralco Bolts, Bishop dropped 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Gin Kings to a 100-86 victory over the FiberXers.



“We didn’t feel like Tony was the foreign to us when he came to the team. We felt we had a really good feel for the kind of game he plays and the personality he has,” said Cone of Justin Brownlee’s replacement.

Cone added that Bishop is also a hard worker during practice, similar to Sean Chambers, his import when he was still with the legendary Alaska squad.

“He works very hard and practice everyday, He kind of reminds me a little bit of Sean Chambers in practice,” he said.

“Sean never lose a drill either, he comes to work every day, work in practice and it carries over to the game. Players see that in practice and brings confidence in them. I think he's a potential to be a really good fit with us.”

Cone brought in Bishop as a replacement of Justin Brownlee who is temporarily out of the team while addressing his drug test result.

Bishop admitted feeling strange wearing the Ginebra jersey. Two years ago, he was with Meralco while playing against the Kings in the 2021 Governors' Cup Finals.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit weird,” he said.

“‘Cause when you have battled against somebody in the Finals, you really want to get that win. A lot of high tensions going up against guys in the playoffs.”

