Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses and the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws will be facing each other in the 2022 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge for fifth place.

This as UST and FEU both registered separate wins in the classification match of the league on Friday at the Paco Arena.

The Tigresses regained their winning ways, ripping San Sebastian College, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15, to advance to the battle for 5th.

Camille Victoria’s back-to-back hits put the Golden Tigresses at match point before Mary Grace Vernaiz wrapped it up with an ace.

"Tapusin namin ito on a high note. Hindi man kami nakapasok sa Top 4, at least makuha namin 'yung fifth," said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes. "Kaya naman kami sumasali rito para matuto."

Victoria led UST’s assault with 11 points, including eight kills.

Kristine Dionisio led the Lady Stags with eight points on seven spikes and an ace, while Vea Sison ended with six digs and six excellent sets.

Meanwhile, FEU also recovered from a loss in the quarterfinals as they fashioned out a 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 victory over San Beda University.

With San Beda staying within striking distance at 18-23 in the third set, the Lady Tams went to Alyssa Devosora, who punctuated their close-out run with a middle kill to end the match.

"Gusto ko lang I-commend 'yung ladies for a doing a good job sa game, kasi they put in too much hard work don sa training namin na one week na one day lang kami nagpahinga," head coach Tina Salak said of the win.

Middle hitter Mitzi Panangin paced FEU with 11 points on 10 attacks and one block, while Devosora added eight markers to go with her nine digs.