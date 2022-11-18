Home  >  Sports

PBA: After 26 games, Terrafirma finally scores win; outlasts NLEX in OT

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2022 05:39 PM | Updated as of Nov 18 2022 05:50 PM

Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Terrafirma Dyip barged into the winning column for the first time in 26 games in the PBA. 

Terrafirma maximized the five-minute extension to capture their first win at the expense of NLEX Road Warriors, 124-114, in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday.

Import Lester Proper dropped 50 points and 19 boards to steer the team in ending a losing drought that started since February 2021.

Terrafirma saw their 17-point lead gone in the final minute of regulation as NLEX managed to make a run to equalize the game at 108 after a pair of charities from Kris Rosales. 

Alex Cabagnot and Earl Clark then traded baskets to tie the game once more, 110-all, which eventually forced the game into an extension.

Prosper immediately hit the basket in overtime before he connected a triple at the 3:35 mark, following a trey from Cabagnot, to hold 118-112 lead.

NLEX sued for time to recover from the deficit but Prosper took a foul in the resumption of the game to go 2-for-2 from the line, 120-112. 

Philip Cahilig put the nail on the coffin with a back-to-back basket to make it a 10-point ball game, 124-114, with 76 second left on the clock. 

Juami Tiongson and Eric Camson also had solid performances, contributing 18 and 15 points for Terrafirma.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors slid to a 3-7 card for their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament. 

Clark also had a stellar outing with 45 points to go along with 18 rebounds. Don Trollano and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 48 combined markers. 

Only five NLEX players scored in the match. 

