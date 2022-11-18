Photo from PBA Media Bureau

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Terrafirma Dyip barged into the winning column for the first time in 26 games in the PBA.

Terrafirma maximized the five-minute extension to capture their first win at the expense of NLEX Road Warriors, 124-114, in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday.

Import Lester Proper dropped 50 points and 19 boards to steer the team in ending a losing drought that started since February 2021.

Terrafirma saw their 17-point lead gone in the final minute of regulation as NLEX managed to make a run to equalize the game at 108 after a pair of charities from Kris Rosales.

Alex Cabagnot and Earl Clark then traded baskets to tie the game once more, 110-all, which eventually forced the game into an extension.

Prosper immediately hit the basket in overtime before he connected a triple at the 3:35 mark, following a trey from Cabagnot, to hold 118-112 lead.

NLEX sued for time to recover from the deficit but Prosper took a foul in the resumption of the game to go 2-for-2 from the line, 120-112.

Philip Cahilig put the nail on the coffin with a back-to-back basket to make it a 10-point ball game, 124-114, with 76 second left on the clock.

Juami Tiongson and Eric Camson also had solid performances, contributing 18 and 15 points for Terrafirma.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors slid to a 3-7 card for their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament.

Clark also had a stellar outing with 45 points to go along with 18 rebounds. Don Trollano and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 48 combined markers.

Only five NLEX players scored in the match.

