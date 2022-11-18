Photo from PBA media bureau

MANILA – Multi-titled coach Tim Cone reached yet another milestone in his already packed resume as he clinched his 1,000th win in the PBA on Friday.

Cone steered the Ginebra Gin Kings to overwhelm the skidding Blackwater Bossing, 98-84, in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra also extended their winning run to four as they returned to action after a short break to give way for Cone, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo and Japeth Aguilar’s stint for Gilas Pilipinas in the recent FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Five Gin Kings scored in double digits led by Justin Brownlee with 17 ppints and Thompson’s 16.

Ginebra improved their card to 6-2, while Bossing dropped to a 3-8 slate after suffering their fifth-game losing streak.

Ahead by five after the half, the Gin Kings immediately zoomed to a 63-49 lead in the third period after a Brownlee layup and Aljon Mariano’s basket.

The gap widened further to 17 when Christian Standhardinger split his free throws, 75-58.

It was all Ginebra at the start of the payoff period as they kept a double-digit advantage, which reached 22 points at the 6:02 mark after Jeremiah Gray scored a layup, 93-71.

Jared Dilinger almost secured the win with a layup in the two-minute mark for a 98-79 lead.

Meanwhile, Ato Ular paced Blackwater with 20 points, while Cameron Krutwig had 11 points and 16 boards.

