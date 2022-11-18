NCAA: San Sebastian arrests skid, escapes Perpetual

Photo from NCAA Philippines YouTube page

MANILA – San Sebastian College-Recoletos halted its two-game skid with a close 78-74 win over the University of Perpetual Help in the NCAA Season 98 Friday at San Juan Arena.

Although already booted out of the Final Four contention, the Stags racked up its seventh win in 16 outings, while handing the Altas a disappointing end to their season campaign with a 7-11 win-loss slate.

Itchie Altamirano steered San Sebastian with a game-high 17 points and nine boards while getting support from Raymart Escobido, who had 15.

Tied at 62 with less than seven minutes in the fourth, Alex Desoyo drained a triple to spark a 9-1 run to establish a 71-63 separation.

Escobido held onto the upperhand after a strong drive to the basket for a 74-66 lead, 2:40 left in the game.

Perpetual, however, put up a fight down the stretch as Shawn Orgo nailed a three-pointer with less than two minutes in the action to trail by just three, 71-74.

Altamirano then scores an off-the-glass jumper to make the match a two-possession ball game at the final 1:08 mark, 76-71.

Jeff Egan registered 15 points while Carlo Ferreras added 12 points.