NCAA: Benilde keeps twice-to-beat advantage bid alive

Photo from NCAA Philippines YouTube channel

MANILA – De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) is still on track for a twice-to-beat advantage in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Final 4.

The Blazers secured their 12th victory of the season with a huge win over Lyceum of the Philippines University, 100-88, at the San Juan Arena Friday.

CSB now sits on top of the standings with defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran with identical 12-4 win-loss cards. Meanwhile, the Pirates capped the double-round elimination with a 12-6 slate.

Ladis Lepalam stretched CSB’s gap to 23 in the payoff period with an off-the-glass jumper, 93-70 with four minutes left to play.

But Lyceum made a last-ditch effort with a 10-0 run capped by a layup by Enoch Valdez at the 2:36 mark to trim their deficit, 80-93. It went down to 10 points after a triple of JM Bravo, 85-95.

The Pirates threatened the Blazers in the final minute as they moved closer after a putback jumper by Valdez, 88-95.

Miguel Oczon scored three free throws in the ensuing play to put their lead back to 10, 98-88. Mark Sangco also scored in the final 20 seconds to ensure a CSB win.

Will Gozum and Oczon tallied 18 points apiece to pace the Benilde. Miguel Corteza, JC Cullar, and Lepalam also scored in double digits.

Meanwhile, Valdez had 18, while Shawn Umali dug in 17 markers.