Gerald Anderson is out to prove he belongs in Chooks 3x3 Quest 2.0. Handout

MANILA – After three years of hiatus, Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson is raring to see action in a 3x3 basketball tournament.

Anderson, along with Martin Gozum, "Young JV” Kapunan, and Babacar Ndong, will represent Botolan Hayati in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 2022 Quest 2.0.

Botolan will face Cebu Chooks!, Butuan Chooks!, and Makati MNL Kingpin in the one-day tournament on Sunday that will be held at Ayala Malls Solenad.

Anderson last played in a halfcourt tournament during the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup for Marikina.

"I remember those games were very intense, very high-paced," said the 33-year-old actor-cager.

"Naalala ko after no’n, talagang nabitin ako sa laro kaso na-busy na ako with my other commitments then the pandemic happened. Now, it's good to be back."

Unlike his last time out, Anderson said that he knows what to expect in the halfcourt game.

"Me and the team have been preparing for this over the past week, training with Cebu and Manila," said Anderson. "Very intense talaga ‘yong tune-ups namin."

The winner of the tournament will bring home P100,000 and a ticket to the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Hong Kong Masters.

"It's always been my dream to represent the country. Baka in 3x3, I might get the chance to represent along with my teammates," he said.

