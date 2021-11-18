Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup chief operating officer Rocky Chan. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will hold a second conference to close out its inaugural year.

The one-month open tournament will takes place from November 20 to December 19 at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Seven teams from Mindanao will compete, headlined by defending Southern champions Basilan-BRT Peace Riders.

The rest of the field are: MisOr Kuyamis, Iligan Archangels, Kapatagan Buffalos, Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards, and the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors.

"After taking a few months off, we are excited to start again so we can provide livelihoods to our players, coaches, and the people in Pagadian," said Rocky Chan, the league's chief operating officer.

"We definitely want to end the year right with this tournament," he stressed.

Member teams from the Visayas opted to take a leave of absence, but vowed to return for the 2022 season.

The tournament will follow a double round-robin format for its elimination round, with the top team gaining an automatic semifinals berth.

The semifinals will be a knockout game while the championship series will be a best-of-three.

"We are proud of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup for continuing with its goal of promoting basketball, especially in Mindanao," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

"As promised, our relationships with the leagues we are supporting won't be affected with us being named as the organizers for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League," he added.