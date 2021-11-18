PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The opening of the 2021 PBA Governors Cup may be moved to a later date as several imports have yet to arrive in the country.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial initially pencilled November 28 as the start of the Governors Cup, which will feature foreign reinforcements after the league held two consecutive All-Filipino conferences.

"Target natin 'yun… (pero) kailangan kumpleto 'yung imports bago natin simulan," said Marcial.

As of Wednesday, only five imports are already in the Philippines: Alaska's Olu Ashaolu, San Miguel Beer's Brendan Brown, NLEX's KJ McDaniels, NorthPort's Cameron Forte and Terrafirma's Antonio Hester.

Yet to arrive are: TNT Tropang Giga's McKenzie Moore, Meralco's Shabazz Muhammad, Blackwater's Jaylen Bond, Magnolia's Mike Harris, Phoenix Super LPG's Paul Harris, Rain or Shine's Henry Walker and Ginebra's Justin Brownlee.

"'Yung iba, pina-process pa 'yung kanilang papeles, tapos pagdating dito, magka-quarantine pa ng 10 days, 'di ba," Marcial noted. "So kailangan, mag-practice pa sila."

"So mino-monitor ko 'yung dating ng mga imports," he added.

With just 10 days to go before their target start date and many of the imports yet to arrive, Marcial admits the opening of the Governors' Cup will likely be moved.

"Palagay ko, first week ng December," he said of a new possible opening date.

"Dapat, ilang araw lang," he added. "Ilang days lang mamo-move 'yun, hindi ganoon kalaki."

Meanwhile, already set to start this weekend is the PBA 3x3 competition, which features 13 teams. Games will be played at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City starting on Saturday.

The PBA is also in discussions with several venues -- including Ynares in Pasig -- to host the Governors' Cup games.