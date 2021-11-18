PBA: Arwind Santos out to prove his worth for NorthPort

For PBA veteran Arwind Santos, his experience will serve as his major contribution to NorthPort.

Santos, the 2013 PBA MVP, said the Batang Pier already have potential to become a top contender in the upcoming Governors' Cup.

He also believes that he does not have to adjust much of his game when he plays for NorthPort.

"Yung leadership kahit paano nandoon. Tapos 'yung laro ko same din with San Miguel. Nag-iba lang naman team ko, pero hindi naman ibig sabihin babaguhin ko ang laro ko," said the former San Miguel Beerman in the PBA website.

"In fact, mas nadagdagan nga 'yung motivation ko dahil bago ang team ko. So gusto ko magbigay ng malaking contribution hindi lang sa opensa, siyempre pati sa depensa. I'm sure hindi ako papayag na wala akong contribution itong darating na opening."

Santos spent more than a decade with San Miguel before being traded to NorthPort in exchange for fellow big man Vic Manuel.

He joins the core of the Batang Pier made up of Robert Bolick, Greg Slaughter, rookies Jamie Malonzo and Troy Rike, Paolo Taha, and Garvo Lanete.

Santos said their immediate goal for the season-ending meet is for the Batang Pier to reach the semis with their import Cameron Forte.

"We're looking at an automatic semis muna. Kapag naka-semis, dahan-dahanin muna namin," he said.