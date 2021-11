Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) shoots the ball as New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Terrence Ross scored 19 points to lead six players in double figures and the Orlando Magic recorded their second win at Madison Square Garden this season, beating the New York Knicks 104-98 on Wednesday.

Franz Wagner had 16 points and nine rebounds for Orlando, which defeated the Knicks 110-104 at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24. Two of the Magic's four wins this season have come against New York.

RJ Barrett had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Knicks. Alec Burks scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and Obi Toppin tied his career high with 14 points.

Cole Anthony had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help Orlando snap a three-game losing streak. Jalen Suggs scored 13 and Mo Bamba tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Orlando, which entered the fourth quarter with a lead for just the second time this season, moved ahead 80-71 on Suggs' 3-pointer with 10:14 remaining.

Orlando scored five straight points to move ahead 100-96 with 1:09 remaining, and Wendell Carter Jr.'s dunk extended the lead to six after Suggs intercepted Derrick Rose's pass.

The teams missed a combined 11 straight shots at one point and committed six turnovers apiece during a sloppy first quarter. Toppin finished the period with consecutive dunks to give the Knicks a 23-21 advantage.

The poor shooting continued into the second quarter. Anthony missed seven of his first eight shots in the opening half before making a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Orlando ahead 50-49.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range in the first half. Orlando was 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc while New York was 6 of 22 (27.3 percent).

New York trailed by 10 late in the third quarter after going just over five minutes without a basket. The Knicks cut the deficit to 72-67 after making three 3-pointers in the final 1:28 of the period.

Julius Randle scored 13 points, and Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which fell to 3-5 at home this season.