Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at FTX Arena. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Jimmy Butler, returning from a three-game absence, posted a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as his Miami Heat rallied to defeat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, 113-98, on Wednesday night.

Butler, who had been out due to a sprained right ankle, had game-highs with his totals for points, rebounds and assists.

He helped the Heat rally from a 15-point first-quarter deficit, leading Miami to its third straight win. That early hole was perhaps predictable given that the Heat were short-handed.

Miami was without six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who was rested. In addition, 2020 All-Star center Bam Adebayo (knee), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) were out injured for the Heat.

HIGHLIGHTS:

New Orleans, which lost for the 14th time in 16 games, was led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 24 points. Brandon Ingram added 19 points, and Josh Hart had 18 points.

The game featured an oddity with 4:46 left in the third quarter as Miami's Tyler Herro fired a lob pass from the backcourt, but the ball went in for a 50-foot 3-pointer. Herro finished with 19 points, including 12 in the crucial third quarter when Miami took its first lead of the game.

New Orleans started off with a 17-6 lead as Alexander-Walker went 3-for-3 on 3-pointers. The Pelicans stretched their lead to 15 points before settling for a 34-21 advantage at the end of the first period.

After making 6-of-13 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Pelicans went dry, making just 1-of-7 in the second. The Pelicans also went seven-plus minutes without a field goal, allowing Miami to cut its deficit to 52-47 at halftime.

Miami took its first lead of the game at 65-64 with 7:28 left in the third as P.J. Tucker made a runner in the lane, banking his shot off glass. The Heat surge continued as they ended the third with an 81-70 lead. Miami led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter, cruising to victory.