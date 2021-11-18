MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes talks to players. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is welcoming collegiate players and lifting the restrictions for Fil-foreigners for its upcoming invitational tournament in December.

League commissioner Kenneth Duremdes announced this week that collegiate players can suit up for MPBL teams provided they have a "special guest license" (SGL) issued by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), which would allow them to retain their amateur status.

This, as the MPBL is in the process of turning professional.

"Doon sa mga college players natin, I think GAB is ready to give them SGL. 'Yung nilalabas ni GAB na special guest license, for those who are in college and those who are with the national team," Duremdes said on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"So ready sila diyan, nagi-issue sila niyan… As per GAB, covered ang mga amateur players doon, which is the collegiate players, and national athletes natin. So I don't think na magkaka-problema pagdating diyan," he added.

The MPBL used to bar Fil-foreigners over 6-foot-5 from competing, but that rule will also be lifted. A Fil-foreigner only needs to have a Philippine passport in order to be eligible to play in the league.

Duremdes said this is part of the MPBL's move to help the local basketball community as well as to "reignite" the league after being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, pwede sila," Duremdes said when asked about Fil-foreign players.

"Hindi siya 'yung regular tournament natin, kaya lahat ng possibilities, lahat ng maitutulong natin ngayon sa mga players na talagang andito sa Pilipinas, bakante sila, ready to play, palaruin natin," he explained.

"Dahil isa lang naman ang common goal nito ngayon, hanap-buhay ng kaunti para pamasko sa mga players natin," he added.

He stressed that the invitational tournament is "open" to all players.

"Ang pinaka-nakikita namin dito is lahat makalaro, para may magandang pamasko lahat, pagdating ng Christmas. Kahit konti, isang buwan lang 'to, malaking tulong sa mga players 'to na matagal na nabakante. 'Yan ang pinaka-importante ngayon," he said.

The MPBL Invitational Tournament is set to start on December 11, with the Mall of Asia Arena eyed as a venue.

According to Duremdes, 22 teams have confirmed their participation. They will be divided into four groups to play in a single-round robin format, with the top two finishers in each group advancing to the knockout quarterfinals.

The commissioner expressed his confidence that the players will be in game shape by the time they open, as many of them have also seen action in other leagues such as the NBL and the VisMin Cup.

"Basically, 'yung mga players na 'yun, 'yun na 'yun din ang maglalaro sa MPBL. Tingin namin nasa ano 'yan, in shape lahat 'yan. So 'pag basketball game shape, ready ang mga 'yan," he said.