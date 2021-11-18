MANILA, Philippines -- After seeing its tournaments be severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) targets a return to normal operations in 2022.

This, according to MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes who explained that they intend to hold a "long" preseason before ushering in a formal tournament in June next year.

"May mga plans na tayo," assured Duremdes during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The MPBL's 2019-20 season was postponed in March 2020, when they were already in the playoffs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They only resumed a year later, with the rest of the playoffs being played in a bubble in Subic.

The Davao Occidental Tigers emerged as champions of the Lakan Cup.

The league has gone through a major revamp since then, with Chooks-to-Go taking over the MPBL's operations. The MPBL is also in the process of turning professional, and an invitational tournament will be held in December to "reignite" the league.

"After nitong invitational, magre-rest tayo ng January lang," said Duremdes.

"We're planning to have a long preseason come February. 'Yun ang preseason natin. Hopefully, mag-run siya ng two to three months, and then break tayo ng one month before sa opening ng June natin, 'yung proper tournament," he added.

"So 'yun ang mga initial plans natin ngayon."

The invitational tournament will be held in a centralized venue -- likely the Mall of Asia Arena -- and the same will be true of the preseason.

However, for the regular season Duremdes is hopeful that they can return to their usual home-and-away format, which saw teams travel all over the Philippines for games.

"'Yung preseason baka dito lang, strictly Metro Manila lang muna. But 'yung 2022 season natin, 'yung regular season, doon pa rin tayo sa home and away format," he said.

"So 'yung mga players, again, magbi-busy na 'yan for next year. Alam nila na okay na ang ano natin, ang situations, okay na. By that time siguro allowed na rin 'yung mga crowd. So, basta ang mga players mag-ready lang sila dahil may mga naka-plano na ang MPBL for 2022," Duremdes also said.