Danny Kingad is just glad he is finally taking on Kazakh fighter Kairat Akhmetov.

The Team Lakay stalwart, who was supposed to fight the former flyweight champion 2 years ago, is penciled to meet Akhmetov in ONE: Winter Warriors II in December.

"Finally, nagkatotoo na talaga," Kingad said on Wednesday.

Kingad was to take on Akhmetov in the semifinal of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in September 2019, but the Kazakh pulled out due to injury.

They were later set to meet in ONE: Big Bang in December 2020, but Kingad and his crew went down with COVID-19.

Barring any complications, the two will meet in ONE: Winter Warriors, which also features Lakay teammates Kevin Belingon, Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao.

"Iniisip ko na lang, di para sa akin at sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na meron pa talaga akong mai-improve," he said.

"Sa isang taon na nag-training ako, ni-review ko ’yung weaknesses ko and sabi ko sa sarili ko na if ever man na magkatotoo ’yung laban, I'm ready."

RELATED VIDEO