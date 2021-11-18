MANILA -- After a series of group stage matches held last week, eight teams remain in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup playoffs, which will kick off Thursday.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran will square up against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to start the upper bracket playoff series, as both undefeated squads hope to keep their unblemished records intact.

Lyceum of the Philippines University and fourth-seeded Mapua University will face each other in the next set of upper bracket matches.

It will be do-or-die matchups for squads in the lower bracket, with fifth seeded San Sebastian College going up against seventh seeded University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Sixth-seeded Arellano University and eighth seeded De La Salle-College of St. Benilde will duke it out at 6:30 p.m..

San Beda University and Jose Rizal University did not make the cut after ending the group stages in the bottom 2.

Initial playoff matches will be a best of three series, while the upper and lower bracket finals will be a best of five series.

The playoff series will start 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.