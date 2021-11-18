Junna Tsukii crashes out of karate world championships

Junna Tsukii bowed out in the second round of the women's -50kg kumite. Photo courtesy of Karate Pilipinas.

Fil-Japanese karate star Junna Tsukii made an early exit from the 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai on Wednesday night.

Tsukii, a Southeast Asian Games champion tipped to contend for the podium in the worlds, crashed out of the womens' -50kg kumite in the second round and will not make it to the repechage.

Tsukii opened her campaign at the Hamdan Sports Complex with a majority decision victory over Sara Radicevska of Northern Macedonia, but suffered a 3-2 loss to Uzbekistan's Bakhriniso Babaeva in the next round.

Babaeva lost in the third round to Cylia Ouikene of Algeria.

It was a disappointing result for Tsukii, who had experienced success in the Karate Premier League circuit and was tipped by Karate Pilipinas president Ricky Lim as a potential gold medalist in the worlds.

"I would say that chances of her winning in this coming world championships are very high," Lim said ahead of the event. "Everybody's looking at her, everybody's expecting her to win."

Still in contention for a bronze medal is another SEA Games champion in Jamie Lim, who will compete in the women's -61kg repechage Thursday.