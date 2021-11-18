Jhanlo Mark Sangiao is very much aware of the high expectations when he makes his ONE Championship debut next month.

As the son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, Jhanlo admitted he is feeling the pressure to deliver when he shares the cage with Paul Lumihi of Indonesia on December 17 in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

"Ang emotions ko mixed. S'yempre may kaba rin dahil matagal kong hinintay ito," said the 19-year-old.

"Coach ko father ko rin kaya ang daming nage-expect. Kaya I'll just show kung anong pinaghirapan ko sa training since noong bata pa ako."

Jhanlo is among the new breed of Tam Lakay fighters who are looking forward to show their wares inside the ONE cage.

He feels fortunate to have trained with seasoned fighters like strawweight champion Josua Pacio, and former champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon and Geje Eustaquio.

"Noong bata pa lang ako nanonood ako ng laban ng mga senior namin," he said.

"Swerte ko kasi mga world champion ang mga nakaka-training ko. Nandyan si Joshua, at former champions sina Kevin, Honorio, Kuya Edward."

His father believes Jhanlo is ready for the big league.

"Sa ngayon he has to know how to handle pressure kasi first time niya. Pero aside from that, reading ready na siya," assured his father.

