GAB chairman Abraham Mitra received the Commission of the Year award from the World Boxing Council. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' Games and Amusements Board (GAB) was recognized by the World Boxing Council (WBC) as its Commission of the Year for 2021.

The distinction was awarded to GAB during the WBC's 59th convention, held in Mexico City with over 161 participating countries.

GAB chairman Abraham Mitra, who received the award, expressed his gratitude to the WBC for its recognition of the agency's innovative efforts during the pandemic.

This is the second time that GAB has won the WBC's Commission of the Year award, having first received the honor in 2017.

During the convention, Mitra presented GAB's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philippines, including financial assistance for professional athletes through its partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development; renewal of free medical check-ups and laboratory examinations for licensing; and assistance in drafting of safety protocols to restart professional sports in the Philippines.

GAB was also hailed for its procurement of infrared CT-scan machines two months ago, which would aid in injury prevention for athletes, particularly boxers.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman praised GAB and the efforts of Mitra to keep Philippine boxing and professional sports afloat amid the pandemic.

