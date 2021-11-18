Arwind Santos hit a clutch shot against NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. Now, he's a part of the Batang Pier. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Even when he was still playing for the San Miguel Beermen, Arwind Santos could recognize that the NorthPort Batang Pier had plenty of potential.

"Kapag kalaban namin ang NorthPort, talagang naghahanda kami ng sobra dahil may kakayahan talaga sila," Santos recalled in an appearance on "The Game."

He was especially impressed with the performance of young point guard Robert Bolick, who emerged as a potential Best Player of the Conference candidate in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup. Santos noted that the Beermen would often need a clutch shot to put the Batang Pier away, as Bolicks' heroics always kept them in the game.

"Ilang beses na namin nakalaban 'to, tinatalo lang namin 'to, buzzer beater eh. Palagi kaming namumuntikan sa kanila, laging maganda ang laro niya, very consistent," he said.

In their lone elimination round game last conference, it was Santos who drilled the dagger: a midrange jump shot that gave SMB an 88-86 triumph. They met again in the quarterfinals, and Game 1 of their best-of-3 series was a thriller. Bolick memorably hit a three-pointer from near halfcourt to put NorthPort up, 87-86, with five seconds left, only for Alex Cabagnot to nail the go-ahead jumper from the baseline with a second to go in the game.

"Talagang may potential. Wala pa nga ako sa kanila, talagang may potential na sila eh," said Santos.

Now that he is part of the Batang Pier, Santos wants to help NorthPort realize that potential and contribute to what should be a bright future for the squad.

"Gusto ko magbigay ng malaking contribution, hindi lang sa opensa, siyempre pati sa depensa," said Santos, a former PBA Most Valuable Player. "I'm sure na hindi ako papayag na wala akong contribution… Tingin ko magiging maganda ang magiging samahan din namin din doon."

Santos will also be tipped as a leader for a team that also features up-and-coming rookie Jamie Malonzo and center Greg Slaughter. Already, the veteran forward is setting high expectations for the Batang Pier ahead of the Governors' Cup.

"Tingin ko, malaki ang maitutulong ko sa team, offense and defense. Ngayon, we're looking na automatic semis muna," he said.

It won't be an easy task, Santos stressed, as teams have reloaded and imports will certainly play a factor. TNT Tropang GIGA is raring for another title after already ruling the All-FIlipino Cup, and his own former team, San Miguel, will want to bounce back from a disappointing finish.

Ginebra remains the defending Governors' Cup champion and will bring back its resident import Justin Brownlee, and Magnolia, of course, is also determined to make up for their loss in the Philippine Cup finals.

"Lahat naman nagpe-prepare. Lahat din malakas, lalo na Talk 'N Text, Ginebra, San Miguel, Magnolia, malalakas 'yan," said Santos. "So hindi ganoon kadali, pero naniniwala ako na may kakayahan ang NorthPort. Basta gugustuhin lang namin manalo every game, at willing mag-sacrifice ang bawa't isa, at i-enjoy namin ang game, magtitiwala lang kami sa isa't isa."

"I'm sure, hindi imposible 'yun, kaya namin marating ang goal namin. Pero, hindi ganoon kadali. Marami kaming pagdadaanan. Talagang magpapakahirap kami ng husto para maabot 'yun," he added,