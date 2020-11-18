PVL: Valdez, Creamline want to improve game condition, chemistry before return

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline star Alyssa Valdez is excited for the upcoming return of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), but she also stressed the need for players and teams to work on their conditioning and chemistry.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the PVL from holding a tournament this year, but they intend to return in early 2021 -- this time as a professional league.

Plans are underway for the PVL to hold a "bubble" in either Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba or in Trace Colleges in Los Baños, Laguna. If all goes well, the tournament will be held in either February or March, according to Sports Vision, the organizing body of the PVL.

For Valdez, it's a welcome development after a prolonged break from the sport.

"I think we're really looking forward to start na the tournament kasi po, siguro this is the longest time na we haven't had anything na volleyball or haven't touched that volleyball," she said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

The PVL was originally scheduled to hold its Open Conference in May, but plans fell through because of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Since turning professional last week, the chances of holding a tournament next year have increased. Under the terms of the joint administrative oirder (JAO) signed by the Department of Health, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), and the Philippine Sports Commission, only professional leagues can hold competitions during the pandemic.

The PVL is now expected to work with GAB to gain clearance for their teams to start training in person, after holding online workouts for most of the year.

"We're actually training pa nga online. But we've started siguro since April or March pa nga ata. So, we had also mga fitness tests during the quarantine, during the lockdown," Valdez said. "So I guess if 'yung question is the kundisyon ng katawan, I think hindi naman siya mahirap ayusin."

Nonetheless, Valdez is looking forward to practicing with her teammates soon, so they can work once again on their chemistry and get actual court time.

"The hardest part is to really have that parang game condition. So we're really looking forward na mapayagan na kami ng IATF na makapag-training na sa court, and hopefully get that chemistry," she explained.

"I think that's one thing also that we really have to get back din, or get na masanay ulit 'yung chemistry namin as a team," she added.

According to Sports Vision president Ricky Palou, they expect to get approval from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) by the end of the month, initially for small group training sessions and then for full team practices.

This will hopefully give the teams at least two months to practice and regain their fitness before plunging into action next year.

"Nilu-look forward na nga namin 'yung pagbalik namin, pero may added na inspiration pa kami para maglaro kami ng mas maganda at mas mataas na level ng volleyball, kasi nga we're named as pros already," said Valdez. "So, very excited. I hope everyone's excited to see us play again."

