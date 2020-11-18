NBA: Bucks begin makeover, land Holiday, Bogdanovich

Serbian player Bogdan Bogdanovic during the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. FIBA.basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks, who are attempting to persuade NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with them long term, began a dramatic overhaul of their roster on Monday night.

The Bucks acquired point guard Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans and forward Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings, according to multiple reports.

The trades will not be official until the NBA league year begins this weekend.

Milwaukee is sending guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill to New Orleans along with three future first-round draft picks. The trade also features two future draft-pick swaps.

Sacramento receives forward Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.

Holiday, 30, was selected the 2020 NBA Teammate of the Year, capping a season in which he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He is due $25.4 million for the 2020-21 season and holds a player option at $26.3 million for 2021-22.

Bogdanovich averaged 15.1 points per game and shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range. The 28-year-old attempted nine 3-pointers per 36 minutes last season and brings another perimeter threat to an offense that also includes All-Star Khris Middleton.

A first-round pick (17th overall) of the 76ers in 2009 out of UCLA, Holiday spent four years in Philadelphia before he was traded to New Orleans in July 2013. Holiday, an All-Star in his final season for the 76ers, has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 713 games (640 starts).

Bledsoe, 30, spent three seasons in Milwaukee, most recently averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds last season. He previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers (2010-11 to 2012-13) and the Phoenix Suns (2013-14 to 2017-18), and his career norms are 14.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds per game.

Hill, 34, led the NBA with a 46 percent success rate from 3-point range last season, hitting 81 of 176 attempts. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds in 2019-20, leaving his career averages at 11.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Hill has competed for the San Antonio Spurs (2008-09 to 2010-11), Indiana Pacers (2011-12 to 2015-16), Utah Jazz (2016-17), Sacramento Kings (2017-18), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo is coming off his second consecutive MVP season and was also selected the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for 2019-20.

The 25-year-old Greek, who has one year left on his current contract, could sign a super-max contract extension worth between $220 million and $250 million over five years to remain with the Bucks.