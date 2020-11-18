LOOK: Manila Chooks squad endures scorching heat in first Doha practice

Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo Manila Chooks TM held their first practice in Doha on Wednesday, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters. Handout photo

The Manila Chooks TM squad had to endure scorching heat during its first practice at the Al Gharafa Sports Complex in Doha.

The temperature in the one-hour session hit a high of 85℉.

Organizers in the venue strictly implemented health protocols, and so the Filipinos could not cross train with the Japanese teams who were also at the venue at the same time.

Alvin Pasaol, Joshua Munzon, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan -- all of whom are in the Top 10 of the 3x3 player rankings in the Philippines -- are representing the country in the event.

"Siguro, nasa 80% kami ngayon," said Pasaol, who is the team's captain for the competition.

"Maganda naman 'yung practice kanina, kasi nagawa namin 'yung gusto namin," he added. "By Friday, ready na kami."

The team is scheduled to hold a weights session at 10 p.m., Manila time.

Manila Chooks TM is grouped with world No. 1 Liman and home team Lusail. They play both squads in pool action on Friday.

