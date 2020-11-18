Iniong will be 'better than ever' in return, says Team Lakay coach

Team Lakay's Gina Iniong. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Atomweight contender Gina Iniong is determined to return to the ONE Circle, according to Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao.

Iniong has been out of action for several months as she was pregnant with her first child with husband Richard Araos. Just this week, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Gianna Rose.

Yet the fighter has made clear that she wants to return to action, especially after she was removed from the ONE atomweight rankings due to inactivity. Iniong was ranked No. 5 in their division before being replaced by Thailand's Stamp Fairtex.

"When she's all fit to start her training, then she's back," Sangiao said.

According to the Team Lakay coach, Iniong is eyeing a slot in the eight-woman ONE Atomweight Grand Prix that is tentatively scheduled for early 2021.

"But she needs to be patient and approach it at the right time. I have no doubt she will be better than ever. Gina is very much motivated. She's focused and determined," said Sangiao.

"We have seen how Gina performs in the ring or in the Circle, and she's capable of anything. She has great wins facing some outstanding athletes," he added.

"Of course, there is still a lot of room for improvement. But she's eager to learn and enhance her skills. I think fans will be happy when she returns. If she can get a spot in the tournament, we will do our best to prepare her."

The full list of participants in the Atomweight Grand Prix has not yet been released, but rising Filipina star Denice Zamboanga is among those expected to participate. Fairtex, Mei Yamaguchi, Meng Bo, and Itsuki Hirata are also projected to compete.

Iniong last fought in January 2020, beating Asha Roka via unanimous decision. She also delivered a kickboxing gold medal for the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

