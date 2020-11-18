Donaire pressed for time in hunt for 5th weight-division title, analyst says

Watch more in iWantTFC

It looks like Nonito Donaire's chance to become a 5-division boxing champion is getting dimmer.

Donaire, 38, was supposed to challenge France Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight title before campaigning in the junior bantamweight division.

But Oubaali backed out after allegedly catching COVID-19.

"Nagmamadali na siya. Kailangan na. It's all about legacy for Nonito Donaire Jr.," explained boxing commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino.

Donaire will now have to take on former IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez on December 19.

"He's only a 4-division world champion. When he won the WBA junior bantamweight title several years ago against Rafael Concepcion, if I'm not mistaken, it was not a regular WBA title.

Donaire has won world titles in the flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

"[Donaire] wants to go down in weight, fight for 115 title and complete his legacy as a 5-division world champion," said Tolentino.