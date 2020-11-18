3x3: Manila Chooks team return negative results after COVID-19 tests

The Manila Chooks team is billeted at the Marquis City Center Doha Hotel for the Doha Masters. Handout photo.

It's all systems go for the Manila Chooks TM squad after returning negative results from their RT-PCR tests in Doha, ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters.

Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, Santi Santillan, and team photographer Jerome Ascano received their results at 2 p.m., Doha time.

FIBA has yet to disclose the results of the 13 other teams competing in the event. Moreover, the Philippine squad will only be allowed to roam around the hotel on Wednesday.

"Hindi pa rin makalabas kaya review muna ng video at exercise muna rito sa kwarto," said team captain Pasaol, who is roommates with Santillan.

The organizers of the tournament though have yet to release both the groupings of the tournament and the itinerary for the next two days.

Although the team will be able to dine in the restaurant of Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel, the players will not be able to go out of the hotel due to Qatari legislation.

Hotel-venue-hotel will be the protocol of the teams once given the go-signal. The hotel is 12.1 kilometers away from the Al Gharafa Sports Complex.

"Okay lang naman sa amin 'yun kasi business trip naman talaga ito," said Santillan.

Also competing in the event are: Liman and UB of Serbia; Riga of Latvia; NY Harlem and Princeton of USA; Lausanne of Switzerland; Jeddah and Riyadh of Saudi Arabia; Kamakura and Yoyogi of Japan; Bielefeld of Germany; Utana of Lithuania; and home team Lusail.

At stake is a top prize of $40,000 for the champion.

Related video: