UAAP's Xavy Nunag. PBA Media Bureau

UAAP Basketball Commissioner Xavier "Xavy" Nunag has taken a leave of absence from duty due to a family health issue.

The league expressed its understanding and support for Nunag's decision.

"In light of these circumstances, the UAAP fully supports Commissioner Nunag's need to prioritize his family's well-being during this critical time," the UAAP said in a statement released on Friday.

"Commissioner Nunag recommended Deputy Commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa to be the acting commissioner during his leave of absence, which the Board of Managing Directors approved."

"The UAAP extends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Commissioner Nunag and his family during this challenging period."

The UAAP said Lopa will be taking over the responsibilities until the return of Nunag to ensure the continuation of technical basketball-related matters within the UAAP.

Backing up Lopa is Deputy Commissioner Marvin Bienvenida, providing support to maintain the league's technical operations.

UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag Jr., meanwhile, will continue in his role as a vital check and balance within the Basketball Commissioner's Office to ensure fair play in the league.

Nunag, a former UP student-athlete and Ateneo High School head coach, was appointed as the basketball commissioner last September.