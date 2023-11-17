PBA: Magnolia steamrolls NorthPort with 38-point beating

NorthPort's Venkatesha Jois tries to deny Magnolia's Tyler Bey during Friday's PBA action. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Magnolia used a massive first quarter to blast NorthPort with a 112-74 blowout in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia operated like a well-oiled machine on Friday while dominating NorthPort, leading by as much as 38 points before picking up a third successive win.

The Hotshots clipped Arvin Tolentino, whose stellar outing led the Batang Pier to two successive wins, limiting the power forward to just two points in the first half.

This allowed Magnolia to hold NorthPort to just eight points in the first quarter while the Hotshots went on a 28-point scoring binge.

The Batang Pier found their bearing in the second quarter, but Tyler Bey and Ian Sangalang made huge strides for the Hotshots' 56-30 halftime lead.

Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon joined the fray in the third period, inflicting more damage against NorthPort to hike Magnolia's advantage to 31 points.

Tolentino started making his shots in this period, but given the Hotshots' huge lead, the Batang Pier were already beyond saving.