PBA: Ginebra survives early jitters to pick up 1st win

Barangay Ginebra plays against Converge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Barangay Ginebra got huge numbers from Christian Standhardinger and import Tony Bishop to put away Converge, 100-86, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Bishop led the way with 34 points, while Standhardinger got 16 rebounds on top of his 25 markers.

The Gin Kings had a rather shaky start with only Christian Standhardinger performing as they trailed the FiberXers by 5 points in the first quarter, 30-25.

Tony Bishop and Japeth Aguilar made their presence felt in the second quarter for Ginebra, tying the count 39 all.

Justin Balanza and Mike Nieto pushed the FiberXers ahead, but Stanley Pringle's triple started a 9-0 surge for the Kings that gave Ginebra a 54-50 lead.

After staring at a 66-58 deficit midway through the third canto, Balanza and Justin Arana pieced together a 7-0 run to pull Converge to within 66-65.

Bishop then completed a three-point play and started a 9-0 blitz that created a 13 point-separation for the Kings, 80-67, going to the payoff period.

Aldin Ayo's wards played a grind out game in the final frame but could get no closer than eight points against the defending champion Ginebra.