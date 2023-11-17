PBA: Ginebra begins title-retention campaign vs Converge

From PBA.ph

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra will finally return to PBA Commissioner's Cup action on Friday when they take on Converge at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The tip off will be at 8 p.m. against the FiberXers side who are looking to recover from a horrendous start this season.

Th Gin Kings will be fielding Maverick Ahanmisi against his former team, backed up by high-caliber import Tony Bishop, who replaced beleaguered import Justin Brownlee.

"Guys can't wait to start playing in the PBA again," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Returning to the fold are Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo who were with Cone serving duty in Gilas Pilipinas.

"I'm excited to be back," said Cone. "We're a process and system-oriented team. We take it day-by-day, working hard to get better. That's our focus but our goal is always to win the championship."

As for Bishop, Cone is not entertaining comparisons to Brownlee who has given the team multiple championships.

"It's like comparing all these players over the years to Michael Jordan (MJ). Nobody's gonna be compared to MJ, and when you try to compare, everybody's gonna fall short. So that's gonna be the danger for us as an organization," he said.

"That's the danger we have to understand, that we can't keep those comparisons. We just receive Tony for what he is and what he brings to us, and live with that."