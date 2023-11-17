MANILA – The Lyceum of the Philippines University clinched a ticket to the Final Four after surviving the gritty San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 83-80, in the NCAA Season 99 basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Gyle Montaño shone in the affair, delivering 22 points in 80 percent shooting on the field, with four rebounds, two assists, and a snatch.

He was not alone, as Enoch Valdez poured in 18 points and eight rebounds to carry the Pirates to a semis ticket with a 12-4 slate.

Despite being eliminated already, the Stags led in the first half, 42-34. But the Pirates were strong enough to build on a 13-0 run, started by Shawn Umali in the third frame.

They entered the fourth quarter hanging on to a one-point lead, then saw back-and-forth action.

Shawn Umali's floater gave Lyceum an 83-76 lead with 2:25 remaining in the dying clock. Alex Desoyo, Stags' leading scorer, sank a trey and Tristan Felebrico split his charities to keep their team in striking distance, at the 1:22 mark.

However, Romel Calahat failed two attempts to tie the ballgame, and Lyceum took home the win.

San Sebastian dropped to 5-11.

The scores:

LPU 83- Montano 22, Valdez 18, Umali 13, Guadana 10, Barba 9, Omandac 5, Cunanan 2, Villegas 2, Penafiel 2, Bravo 0

SSC-R 80- Desyo 22, Are 11, Felebrico 9, Calahat 9, Sumoda 7, Escobido 7, Velasco 4, Una 3, Ra. Gabat 3, Aguilar 3, Re. Gabat 2, De Leon 0, Castor 0, Singson 0

Quarterscores: 17-19; 34-42; 64-63; 83-80