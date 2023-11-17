MLBB: PH teams dominate ONE Esports MPLI playoff seats

Courtesy: One Esports' Facebook page.

All of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Philippines' teams participating in the MPL Invitational are qualified for the playoffs of the competition held in Jakarta, Indonesia, setting the tempo ahead of the M5 World Championships hosted by the Philippines.

AP Bren, ECHO, and RSG Philippines will enter the upper bracket after topping their respective group standings.

AP Bren and RSG Philippines swept their respective group stages, while ECHO held a slim 2-1 lead over Rebellion Zion in Group C.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International, fielding its other unit, will be playing in the lower bracket round. TheOhioBrothers and SeeYouSoon, with Filipinos on their side, also qualified for the playoffs.

All participating MPL Indonesia teams, except Rebellion Zion, have exited the competiton. This includes M5-qualified Geek Fam with Pinoys Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio and Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy.

Team Flash, with Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro, is also eliminated from playoff contention.