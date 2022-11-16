UP looks to extend streak as UAAP returns to action

The UP Fighting Maroons battle it out against the UE Red Warriors for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP will resume its Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum, after an 11-day break to give way to the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

All eight teams will be in action at the Big Dome, with De La Salle University (3-6) and Adamson University (4-5) opening the quadruple-header at 11 a.m.

The Green Archers will be looking to snap a four-game winning streak and boost their flagging hopes of making the Final 4, while the Soaring Falcons will try to rack up a second straight win.

At 1 p.m., it will be the University of the East (4-6) vs. National University (7-3), with the Bulldogs eyeing a third straight win that will keep them in second place in the league standings. The Red Warriors, who have lost four of their last five games, are in dire need of a win to stay in the Final 4 race.

Defending champion University of the Philippines (9-1) takes on Far Eastern University (4-6) at 4:30 p.m., with the Fighting Maroons looking to stretch their winning streak to seven games.

"We're not really into kung ano 'yung standing namin," said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, whose team has a league-leading 9-1 slate. "But nag-focus pa rin kami sa sarili namin, as a team, and what to improve on."

"So every game na naglalaro kami, we just try to view 'yung game, talk about it, and find ways to improve. Doon lang kami naka-focus," he added.

They will play an FEU squad that revived its Final 4 hopes by winning four straight games before losing to NU last November 5.

Closing out the quadruple-header is the showdown between the Ateneo de Manila University (6-3) and the University of Santo Tomas (1-8). The Blue Eagles are looking to stay within striking distance of NU for the second seed.

