UAAP: UP takes down FEU for 7th straight win

The UP Fighting Maroons are on track to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines (UP) fueled its bid for a Final 4 bonus in UAAP Season 85 after a comfortable 73-59 victory over Far Eastern University (FEU) on Thursday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fighting Maroons, already assured of a spot in the semifinals, stretched their winning streak to seven games to improve to 10-1. Another victory will give them at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final 4.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, absorbed a second straight loss to drop to 4-7 in Season 85.

UP got the job done without Terrence Fortea, who twisted his right ankle in practice and was in a walking boot ahead of the game. JD Cagulangan was a game-time decision but wound up playing 20 minutes, scoring six points.

James Spencer led the way for the Maroons with a career-best effort of 19 points, while Malick Diouf had 11 points and 20 rebounds.

"After a long break, at least we started well itong game na 'to," said UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, whose players opened the game on a blistering 16-1 run. "We started strong, especially sa defense namin."

The Tamaraws caught up towards the end of the first frame, coming as close as two points, 20-18. But the Fighting Maroons regained their composure in the second quarter where they limited FEU to just 14 points.

UP remained in control the rest of the way, and their lead reached 21 points with 1:51 left after Spencer sank his fourth three-pointer of the game.

"We just need to work on being consistent. We can't play in spurts. We need to be consistent offensively and defensively," Monteverde said of his team.

Carl Tamayo had 10 points and seven rebounds for UP, which limited the Tamaraws to just 31.9% shooting for the game -- including just 5-of-31 from long range.

Kyle Bautista led FEU with 12 points and Cholo Anonuevo added 10 markers. LJay Gonzales made his return after sitting out their game against National University last November 5; he had nine points, five rebounds, and five assists in 20 minutes.

The scores:

UP 73 -- Spencer 19, Diouf 11, Tamayo 10, Abadiano 9, Lucero 8, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 6, Galinato 3, Ramos 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0, Eusebio 0, Torculas 0, Andrews 0.

FEU 59 -- Bautista 12, Anonuevo 10, Tchuente 9, Gonzales 9, Torres 7, Sleat 7, Alforque 3, Sajonia 2, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Ona 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 43-32, 58-42, 73-59.

