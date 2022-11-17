UAAP: Schonny Winston still day-to-day for La Salle

La Salle's Schonny Winston. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Schonny Winston missed a third straight game for De La Salle University on Thursday, sitting out an 81-78 victory over Adamson University at the Araneta Coliseum.

Winston, who led the UAAP in scoring after the first round of Season 85, is still dealing with a calf injury that he sustained against the Soaring Falcons in their first match of the tournament.

"It's going well. Just rehabbing it, getting it stronger. Still recovering," said Winston, who was the top MVP candidate after the first round, having put up 21.29 points per game for the Green Archers.

He has yet to play a single game in the second round, but Winston was proud to see his teammates step up against the Soaring Falcons on Thursday. La Salle ended a four-game winning streak by outlasting the Falcons, with CJ Austria drilling the game-winning triple at the buzzer.

"I'm super proud of them. That was a great win. I'm so happy we got this win," said Winston. "We were on a four-game losing streak so it was good to break that losing streak and get some momentum."

La Salle now has a 4-6 win-loss record with four games left on their schedule, starting with a crucial showdown against defending champion University of the Philippines on Sunday. Both Winston and La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren hope that the prolific guard will be available for that contest.

"He's still on a day to day basis, si Schonny. Hopefully a miracle again from heaven, and he'll be able to let him play on Sunday. We'll see what happens," said Pumaren.

"It's a day-to-day thing, basically. We're just trying to get fully healed so I can get out there to compete and help my team win," Winston said.

