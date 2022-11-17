UAAP: NU assured of Final 4 playoff after holding off UE

The NU Bulldogs improved to 8-3 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) took a step closer towards the UAAP Season 85 Final 4 after a hard-earned 70-61 victory over University of the East (UE), Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs got big shots down the stretch from PJ Palacielo to fend off a fourth-quarter charge by the Red Warriors, and stretch their winning streak to three games. They improved to 8-3, keeping their hold on solo second place in the league standings.

NU is also assured of at least a playoff for a spot in the semifinals. The Red Warriors, meanwhile, saw their Final 4 chances dwindle as they dropped to 4-7.