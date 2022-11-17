UAAP chess: UST men, NU women score big wins

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) continued its immaculate streak in the UAAP Season 85 men's chess championships with a 3-1 thrashing of De La Salle University in Round 3, Wednesday at the Far Eastern University (FEU) Diliman Sports Complex.

Brylle Gever Vinluan (Board 2) remained perfect with a 41-move smashing of Daniel John Lemi courtesy of a superior endgame position, while Antonio Almodal III (Board 4) made a successful debut for the Tiger Woodpushers, taking a win after 51-moves of the Sicilian Defense against Jester Sistoza.

Julius Gonzales and Lee Roi Palma settled for draws in Boards 1 and 3, respectively, to preserve UST's undefeated streak.

UST upped their total to 11 points to lead the league.

Season 84 runner-up University of the Philippines (UP) once again settled for a 2-2 split, this time against Ateneo de Manila University to remain a distant second at seven points.

Fide Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan sustained his lethal form and scored his third win in as many matches in Board 1, while Jan Darryl Batula scored UP's finals points with a victory in Board 3.

FEU, on the other hand, scored its first series win of the season after settling for back-to-back draws with a 3-1 performance against Adamson University to tie UP in second place.

Hans Ezekiel Olorosisimo (Board 1) and Arena International Master Jarvey Labanda (Board 4) picked up the wins for FEU as National Masters John Merill Jacutina (Board 2) and Lorenzo Aaron Cantela (Board 3) settled for draws.

In the women's division, National University (NU) inched closer to the top spot after nabbing a 2.5-1.5 win over FEU in Round 3, also on Wednesday.

The defending champions upped their total to 6.5 pts after just two matches, just half a point behind league-leading FEU which has 7 pts in three season matches.

Woman International Master Kylen Joy Mordido (Board 2) outwitted fellow master WNM Bea Mendoza with the white pieces in 44-moves of the English opening, while Jesca Docena (Board 3) scored an upset win over Candidate Master Divine Grace Luna while playing black, forcing mate by the 45th move of a Sicilian Defense.

Season 84 Rookie of the Year and MVP WFM Allaney Jia Doroy though faltered on the top board after FEU's Me Ann Joy Baclayon executed a queen sacrifice in the middle game to win material en route to a comfortable endgame victory but Princess Nicole Ballete salvaged a draw in Board 4 to ensure NU's second victory in as many matches.

Third-running UST then recorded a 2-2 draw against UP to increase their total to 6.5 points after three matches.

Josemier Jene Panol (Board 2) and Jamaica Marie Lagrio (Board 4) scored the wins for the Tigers as UP's Justnin Macapuno remained undefeated this season to help UP recover from the cellar and take the fifth spot with four points.

Ateneo also delivered a breakthrough performance in Round 3, edging out La Salle with a 2.5-1.5 victory.

Arena Grandmaster Alexis Anne Oseña stayed consistent with her stellar play this season as she scored another win in Board 3 that Kristine Mae Flores (Board 4) and Laila Camel Nadera (Board 2) complemented with a win and a draw, respectively.

Ateneo is now placed fourth after three rounds with 5.5 points, while La Salle fell to the sixth spot (3.5 points).

