UAAP: Austria lifts La Salle over Adamson at the buzzer

CJ Austria (16) was the hero for La Salle against Adamson. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) A "shot from heaven" ended De La Salle University's four-game losing streak in stunning fashion on Thursday, as the Green Archers outlasted Adamson University, 81-78, at the Araneta Coliseum.

CJ Austria was the ultimate hero for La Salle, drilling a corner three-pointer just as time expired to give the Green Archers their first win in the second round of UAAP Season 85.

It was the final word in a tense affair that saw La Salle overhaul a slim deficit in the fourth quarter. Austria's shot -- converted over the outstretched arms of Adamson center Lenda Douanga -- hiked the Green Archers' record to 4-6 and kept them alive in the race for a spot in the Final 4.

"The shot of CJ, galing sa heaven 'yun," De La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren said after the game, noting that the Green Archers finally got a break after a series of tight games that they failed to close out.

That losing streak included an 86-84 overtime loss to Adamson in the first round. The Green Archers got back at the Soaring Falcons in thrilling fashion in the UAAP's first game back from its FIBA break.

Austria finished with a team-high 16 points to go along with two rebounds and two steals, while Ben and Michael Phillips each had 14 points. La Salle got the job done without Schonny Winston, who missed another game due to a calf injury.

"I think it was a total team effort in this morning's win. We worked hard for it," said Pumaren. "We just had to dig deep. I've been telling our boys that we cannot lose our poise out there. We have to keep working hard, and good things will happen."

The Green Archers had to erase a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter, with Ben Phillips converting a huge triple that gave La Salle a 75-74 lead with 2:49 to go. Jed Colonia responded with a layup to shift the lead back to Adamson, 76-75, before Austria split his free throws with 1:18 left to force a tie.

Didat Hanapi's layup again shifted the advantage to Adamson, 78-76, but Mike Phillips soared high for a putback that knotted the count again, 78-all. The Soaring Falcons had a chance to take the lead anew, but Douanga -- the hero of Adamson's first round win -- bricked a jumper with 22 seconds left.

That gave La Salle enough time to go for the win, and Austria responded with the biggest shot of the game to lift the Green Archers to the win.

"We still got a long way to go," said Pumaren. "But we're happy to finally break the long losing streak."

Adamson was without Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos for the game, with both players still dealing with injuries. Joshua Yerro led the Falcons with 18 points and five rebounds, while Aaron Flowers had 15 points and five boards in a breakout performance.

The Falcons dropped to 4-6 as well.

At the moment, there is a four-way tie for fourth place in the league standings among Adamson, La Saalle, the University of the East, and Far Eastern University.

The scores:

LA SALLE 81 -- Austria 16, M. Phillips 14, B. Phillips 14, Nonoy 8, Quiambao 8, Abadam 6, Nwankwo 6, Nelle 5, Estacio 4, Macalalag 0, Cortez 0, Manuel 0.

ADAMSON 78 -- Yerro 18, Flowers 15, Hanapi 10, Jaymalin 10, Douanga 10, Manzano 6, Sabandal 3, Colonia 2, Barasi 2, Fuentebella 2, Torres 0, Barcelona 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

Quarters: 23-23, 40-42, 57-62, 81-78.

