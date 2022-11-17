Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It looks as though Adamson University guard Jerom Lastimosa will be unable to return in time for the Soaring Falcons in UAAP Season 85.

Lastimosa is still dealing with a foot injury that he sustained against the University of the Philippines in their second round game. He has now sat out back-to-back contests, including an 81-78 loss to De La Salle University on Thursday.

He told reporters after the game that he won't be able to return until after two weeks -- at which point the UAAP elimination round has concluded.

"Hindi na ako aabot," Lastimosa said. "May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din."

Lastimosa will undergo treatment for the injury Friday, as the 11-day gap between UAAP games proved insufficient for him to fully recover.

"Sayang nga," he acknowledged.

Lastimosa leads Adamson in scoring with 17.0 points on top of 4.63 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Even without Lastimosa, the Falcons went toe-to-toe against the Green Archers but faltered at the final moment. They gave up the game-winning three-pointer to CJ Austria at the buzzer to fall to 4-6 in the men's basketball tournament.

Despite the defeat, Lastimosa was proud of how his teammates fought in the game. The Falcons were actually ahead by four points for most of the final period before La Salle unleashed its finishing kick.

"Masaya lang ako kasi nakikita ko na nagse-step up talaga silang lahat. Sana kahit na di na ako umabot, ituloy lang nila yung ginagawa nila para sa Adamson," he said.

All is not lost for Adamson with four games left in their schedule, and head coach Nash Racela acknowledged that Lastimosa can return if they wind up making the Final 4. At this point, the Soaring Falcons should only focus on the things they can control, the coach said.

"Ano 'yung may control kami? The games that are coming, 'yung fate namin sa Final Four. 'Yung injuries, 'di naman namin kontrolado. That's the mindset we have, we had today. Sayang 'no? Muntik. Muntik lang," said Racela.

