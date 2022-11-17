SBP chief hopes to see Brownlee play for Gilas in February

Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee with members of the House Committee on Justice. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Congress after they took the initial steps towards naturalizing Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

The House Committee on Justice yesterday approved a bill seeking to grant Filipino citizenship to the 34-year-old Brownlee.

"The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and I, in behalf of all basketball-loving Filipinos who eagerly await the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in February next year, would like to thank the House Committee On Justice, chaired by Rep. Juliet Marie De Leon Ferrer, for approving on initial hearing the application for naturalization of Justin Brownlee," Panlilio said in a statement.

"I also am grateful to 1-Pacman Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero for authoring House Bill 825, and to Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Robbie Puno and other members of the Justice Committee, for their prompt approval of the bill which will now be submitted to the House Committee on Rules for second reading."

The bill still has to be approved by the Philippine Senate and signed by the President before coming into effect.

Ferrer, during the deliberation, acknowledged that time is running out for Brownlee to acquire Filipino citizenship prior to the upcoming FIBA qualifiers next year.

The hope of Panlilio and the SBP is that the versatile forward will be available for Gilas Pilipinas by the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers. The Philippines will play Lebanon and Jordan in the window, with games to be held at the Philippine Arena.

While Gilas has already qualified to next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup as hosts, Panlilio still wants the national team to come up with victories next February.

"As celebrated as Gilas Pilipinas’ Middle East victories over Jordan and Saudi Arabia in Window 5 of the Asian qualifiers were, the hometown crowd, I believe, would want nothing more than to savor two more Gilas triumphs -- against Lebanon and Jordan -- right in our own country to wrap up preparation and as prelude to the FIBA World Cup in August 2023," he said.

"Hopefully we can achieve that, and this time with Justin Brownlee leading the way."

