From PVL.ph

Creamline recovered from a slow start to complete a 4-set victory over Choco Mucho in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday.

The semis-bound Cool Smashers surrendered the first set before taking the next three for a 15-25, 25-20, 25-20, 28-26 win.

Creamline improved to 7-1 while pushing the Flying Titans to the brink of elimination from the race to the semifinals.

Choco Mucho, whose semis bid is now in serious doubt, fell to 3-4.

The Flying Titans dropped to sixth spot in the standings.

