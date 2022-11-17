PVL: Chery Tiggo foils PLDT, now semis bound

From PVL.ph

Chery Tiggo sent PLDT packing after surviving an intense 5-set showdown in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday.

The Crossovers showed the High Speed Hitters the door via a 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-16, 18-16 win at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Jelena Cvijovic led the way for Chery Tiggo with 20 points laced by 17 attacks, 2 blocks and a service ace.

This capped the Crossovers' elimination campaign on a winning note before formally entering the PVL Reinforced Conference semis.

(More details to follow.)