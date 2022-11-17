POC offers advanced training in Paris for athletes qualifying in 2024 Olympics

The Arc de Triomphe displays the 2024 Paris Olympics logo in Paris February 9, 2016. Etienne Laurent, EPA/file

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) negotiated a bargain for an all-in advanced training package for Filipino athletes who qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It’s a bargain and it’s affordable,” POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said after the POC Executive Board approved the advanced Paris training program for qualified athletes during its regular meeting at the Papa Bolo brewpub in Tagaytay City on Thursday.

The POC, Tolentino said, will pay 65 euros (P3,900) a day for each qualified athlete who will be in Paris ahead of the July 26 to August 11 Olympics in. 2024.

“It’s all-in — free breakfast, lunch and dinner, and more importantly free venue, doctor, medical and sauna, among others,” Tolentino said. “Everything is there in the sport venue.”

The venue is situated near the banks of La Moselle in Paris, according to Tolentino.

He said the POC could only come up with the total cost for the program until after the qualified athletes are known next year and early 2024.

“It could either be a one-month or two-month stay in Paris ahead of the Games, depending on when an athlete gets his or her qualification,” Tolentino said.

The POC will advance the expenses but will reimburse the amount from the Paris Olympics budget of P100 million that was pegged by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The POC was an early bird in Paris and sent a delegation headed by Tolentino to scout a training-cum-accommodation venue for Filipino athletes last October.

The POC took advantage of the Terre de Jeux 2024 program, which in English means "land of the games."

The venue is at Deuil-La-Barre, a commune in the northern suburbs of Paris.

“We did our best to get an early reservation because representatives from other NOCs [national Olympic committees] already went there like Brazil and the US to get early reservation,” Tolentino said. “Otherwise, it will be difficult if we didn’t get an early reservation.”

